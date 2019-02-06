Watch Pink Receive Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

(KNX 1070) - Three-time GRAMMY-winner Pink received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday, just days before the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards where she is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Beautiful Trauma.

Walk of Famer Ellen DeGeneres and singer-turned-actress Kerri Kenny-Silver helped Pink unveil her star at the ceremony in front of the Hollywood and Highland complex.

"I thought I could have a hit record, but I never thought in my wildest dreams that I could have two decades of this insane fun with a family of people that I love traveling the world with, and experiences I have with each of you guys," Pink told the cheering crowd.

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, has sold more than 50 million albums around the world. She was born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania on September 8, 1979.

Since her debut album in 2000, Pink has released seven studio albums, one greatest hits album, has had 15 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and is the recipient of three GRAMMY Awards, one Daytime Emmy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards including the 2017 Michael Jackson Vanguard Award, two Peopple's Choice Awards, was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013, and has sold out arenas all over the world.

These are some serious @pink fans!! Waiting it out in the rain for the singer to get her star on the @LAWalkOfFame pic.twitter.com/tlfXCb5OYP — KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO (@KNX1070) February 5, 2019

Pink is a huge supporter of various charities, including the Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, Human Rights Campaign, and No Kid Hungry. She remains on the UNICEF team as an Ambassador.