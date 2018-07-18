Zayn Shares Groovy New Track “Sour Diesel”

Zayn just shared the next single off of his upcoming sophomore album.

“Sour Diesel” is a low-key jam tinged with old-school R&B influences. A strong bass guitar line accented by synth carries his crooning vocals in this new track.

The groovy song compares his love interest to the Sour Diesel strain of cannabis, chanting “She bad, she bad, she bad.” Listen below:

The singer shared a teaser for the intense and luxuriously criminal video on Twitter. Watch a clip from the Apple Music exclusive video here: