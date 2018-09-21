Watch Liam Payne and French Montana’s “First Time” Video

Liam Payne is looking for love in his brand new “First Time” video.

The sultry song’s visual follows Liam through NYC subways and streets as he’s consumed by a girl playing hard to get. The title track from his debut EP is elevated by an icy verse from feature king French Montana.

From hit “Strip That Down” to this new video, Liam is jumping headfirst into his solo career and we’re so here for it.

Watch the full video below: