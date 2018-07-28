Watch Khalid Harmonize With Fans on a Beach in Bali

Singer-songwriter Khalid was reminded of the importance of music while overseas. The art form crosses all barriers, bringing people together and allowing them to connect on a whole new level.

While walking on a beach in Bali, Khalid ran into a group of fans. They ended up jamming out together, nailing harmony-filled singalongs of “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke.”

Check out the adorable clip below:

The power of music is crazy. I was walking around Bali and then this happened pic.twitter.com/Gou9gguAg1 — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) July 26, 2018

That’s truly one of the purest artist-fan interactions we’ve ever seen. Our hearts are full!