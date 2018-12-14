This Video Just Dethroned Justin Bieber’s “Baby” as the Most Disliked on YouTube

As 2018 comes to an end, all of our favorite year-end wrap ups are starting to stream in from a wide variety of companies. From Billboard’s charts showing the biggest artists of the year to Google’s list of the most-searched topics, it’s fascinating to see 2018’s trending topics.

One of the apparently less fascinating looks back on the year is the eight-minute YouTube Rewind video that’s meant to be a recap of the biggest YouTube creators of the year. Fans have been increasingly disappointed with the output, noting that the disconnect between who viewers are actually watching and what the company thinks Youtube is is growing wider and wider each year.

The video quickly broke the record for the most dislikes in the shortest amount of time, later becoming the most disliked video on the entire platform. What video previously held the record? Justin Bieber’s “Baby,” of course. With almost 130M views and well over 11M dislikes in just seven days, Rewind smashed adorable teen Justin’s record of 9M dislikes over eight years.

The top comment on the “Baby” video now reads “everyone undislike so YouTube rewind 2018 is the most disliked video.” Success.

Watch the full video below: