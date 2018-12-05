“United States of Pop 2018” Mashes Together This Year’s Biggest Songs

This year’s airwaves have been characterized by everything from groundbreaking tracks like Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” to more straight-forward pop bangers like Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You.” By venturing into country, hip-hop, and beyond, pop music has made 2018 one for the books.

Related: Our 3 Favorite Performances From The 'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show'

A new mash-up track from DJ Earworm takes some of the biggest songs of the year and puts them into one song. The medley is aptly titled “United States of Pop 2018” and features everyone from Camila Cabello to Drake.

A few artists even appear on the list multiple times, showing who some of the biggest names were. Ariana Grande is one such artist, making the featured tracks list with both “No Tears Left to Cry” and the newest song included, “Thank U, Next.”

Get a look at the songs sampled below:

Ariana Grande - "No Tears Left to Cry"

Ariana Grande - "Thank U, Next"

Bazzi - "Mine"

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line - "Meant to Be"

BlocBoy JB & Drake - "Look Alive"

Bruno Mars & Cardi B - "Finesse"

Camila Cabello - "Never Be the Same"

Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny and J. Balvin - "I Like It"

Childish Gambino - "This is America"

Drake - "God's Plan"

Drake - "In My Feelings"

Drake - "Nice for What"

Dua Lipa - "New Rules"

Ella Mai - "Boo'd Up"

Halsey - "Bad at Love"

Juice WRLD - "Lucid Dreams"

Khalid & Normani - "Love Lies"

Maroon 5 & Cardi B - "Girls Like You"

Marshmello & Bastille - "Happier"

Post Malone - "Better Now"

Post Malone & Ty Dolla Sign - "Psycho"

Travis Scott & Drake - "Sicko Mode"

XXXTentacion - "SAD!"

Zedd Feat. Maren Morris and Grey - "The Middle"

5 Seconds of Summer - "Youngblood"