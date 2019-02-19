Shawn Mendes, Noah Centineo, and A$AP Rocky Bare All in Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

Even before the full campaign was out, the internet was freaking out about Shawn Mendes as one of the faces of Calvin Klein’s Spring launch.

While being distracted by teaser photos of the Canadian singer in only tight fitting boxer briefs, we didn’t even realize Netflix heartthrob Noah Centineo and rapper A$AP Rocky were also in on the underwear-modeling fun. We’re gonna need a minute.

In a short video for their Spring 2019 collection, the fit and fabulous boys are joined by a quick glimpse of Kendall Jenner. Everyone is showing off their Calvins, letting the underwear shine by making sure not to distract from them with any other clothes. Just for practicality, of course...

See photos and video from the campaign below and click here to see more pictures.