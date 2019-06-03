Sephora to Close All Stores for Inclusivity Workshop After SZA Was Racially Profiled

SZA caused a Twitter storm after sharing her far-less-than-ideal experience at her local Sephora. While she was trying to stock up on Fenty Beauty, an employee accused her of stealing for no reason other than what SZA assumed was race.

After the incident, SZA was rewarded with both a Fenty Beauty gift card from Rihanna herself and a big change at Sephora stores.

“We have been informed of an incident at our Calabasas store and in addition to reaching out to SZA directly, we are gathering more information about the incident in order to take the proper next steps. We take complaints like this very seriously, profiling on the basis of race is not tolerated at Sephora,” the beauty company responded after SZA shared her complaint.

Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing . We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy — SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

Now, Sephora is following up to announce they’re closing all stores, distribution centers, and corporate offices on Wednesday, June 5 for inclusivity training. The morning workshop is the first step in their newly launched We Belong to Something Beautiful campaign.

Sephora is inviting everyone to join their inclusive community here.