Rihanna and Donald Glover Confirm Secret Project with New Film Trailer
Get the first look at 'Guava Island'
Rihanna and Donald Glover were recently spotted together in Cuba, sparking rumors of a film potentially titled Guava Island where the two talents star alongside each other.
Related: Fans Theorize Why Rihanna and Donald Glover Were Together
Despite still keeping details under wraps and not revealing too much about their super-secret project, Glover debuted the trailer at his New Zealand Pharos Festival, an event that flows with pop culture and highlights a wide variety of art and talent.
Get the first peek at the film below:
#guavaisland @rihanna pic.twitter.com/thWN6QoQYr— courtney (@purelylorde) November 24, 2018
The film looks to be a light-hearted story about Glover and Rihanna’s characters, a couple that lives in Cuba but is unable to really enjoy paradise because life gets in the way… including Glover getting taken hostage.
Check out a previous photo of the duo in character below:
Rihanna & @donaldglover on set in Cuba. pic.twitter.com/WD5V3ZD08V— Fenty Stats (@FentyStats) August 15, 2018