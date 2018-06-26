Paramore Shares Wacky “Caught In The Middle” Music Video
Watch the band’s giant fruit-filled video for the 'After Laughter' track
June 26, 2018
Paramore just shared a trippy and vibrant 80's style video for their song “Caught In The Middle.”
The wonderfully bizarre video features the band members running from giant fruit and exploring a surreal landscape. Yes, you read that correctly. Giant fruit. Neon colors accent a groovy guitar line and lead singer Hayley Williams’ energetic vocals.
The track appears on their most recent album After Laughter. Watch the super fun video below!