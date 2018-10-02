Panic! At The Disco to Honor Queen at 2018 AMAs

The AMA-nominated band will perform "Bohemian Rhapsody"

October 2, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

2018 American Music Awards

Panic! At The Disco will be paying tribute to Queen at this year’s American Music Awards.

Perfoming from Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, the band will honor Queen with a cover of the iconic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

A long time staple to their setlist, frontman Brendon Urie often introduces the six-minute masterpiece as one he wishes he had written. Now, their famed cover is being used in the best way possible.

The awards will air October 9 at 8/7c on ABC with voting open now for categories including Favorite Alternative Artist, featuring none other than Panic! At The Disco. Cast your votes here and get a taste of what the performance will look like below.

Panic! at the Disco
Queen
AMAs
Bohemian Rhapsody