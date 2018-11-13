NYPD Officer Performs Backstreet Boys Karaoke from Squad Car

The Backstreet Boys are gearing up for a massive cross-country run, embarking on their biggest tour in years after wrapping up their Las Vegas residency.

Related: Backstreet Boys Deliver New Song, Album Release Date, And A Huge New Tour

It turns out, the longtime favorite boy band members aren’t the only ones readying for some fantastic performances. This NYPD police officer joined in on the fun, delivering a flawless cover of 1999 smash “I Want It That Way” from the speaker of his squad car.

The charming performance captivated the NYC crowd and brightened the often preoccupied commuter’s days with some unexpected fun.

"Feels great interacting with the community and seeing all the smiles/laughs! You guys are the best!” the officer commented on a share of the viral video.

Prepare for your own karaoke performance of the track and revisit the iconic song below: