Lil Nas X and John Mayer Gave “Old Town Road” the Acoustic Treatment

Lil Nas X has quickly become the internet’s favorite new artist with his genre-crossing and undeniably country track “Old Town Road.” With the perfect fusion of trap and yee haw that’s got everyone wishing they had horses in the back, the young star has skyrocketed to viral success.

After recently giving his first-ever live performance, he’s back with some help from new-artist-supporter and meme-lover John Mayer. “John Mayer just made me cry on ig live you guys,” Lil Nas wrote in a photo of the two style icons posing together after their Instagram livestream.

john mayer just made me cry on ig live you guys pic.twitter.com/vkQ2lYN29n — nope (@LilNasX) May 6, 2019

Along with serving looks, the two also served up an acoustic performance of “Old Town Road.” With Mayer’s guitar strumming backing Nas’ warm vocals, the unlikely duo presented a new version of the track that rivals the Billy Ray Cyrus remix.

Watch below:

I never knew how much I needed an acoustic version of Old Town Road until now -- @LilNasX @JohnMayer pic.twitter.com/D9BgKiq7sG — CAMERON ❤️-- (@LILBANNG9) May 6, 2019

With both John Mayer and the horses in the back, there’s no stopping Lil Nas. See the song in action in a video of another one of his first live performances below.