Lauren Jauregui Describes Boo Ty Dolla $ign As The Most Swagged-Out Person She Knows

“I’m not about to put Ty on blast!” Lauren Jauregui scolded us when we tried to get to the bottom of whether boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign is as perfect as it seems like he is.

Related: Jaguars Asked, She Answered: Lauren Jauregui Tells Us Her Dream Collaborations

Hot off the release of “More Than That,” Lauren’s solo career is in full force and we’re so here for it. Along with taking over 2019 as an independent queen, she’s getting a little help and support from Ty and their adorable dog Gracie.

The power couple is taking over the music industry and managing to find time to co-parent a fierce pup in between. Along with being the king of melodic hooks and A-list features, it sounds like Ty Dolla $wag is just as good at a bunch of other things. The equally flawless Lauren gushed about her boyfriend in our exclusive interview and proved that they need to collab soon.

“He’s the most swagged-out person in the industry” she perfectly summarizes.

When they’re not busy taking over the world, Lauren and Ty love spending time with their 5-month-old Frenchie, Gracie. Get a formal introduction to the adorable dog that’s ruling Lauren’s life in just one video from a series of our many exclusives with her!