Khalid Surprises Fans With Two New Songs “Stay” and “Ocean”

The back-to-back releases caught us off guard!

June 15, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Khalid accepts the Top New Artist award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Khalid has been dropping so many jams recently it’s hard to keep up!

This morning, Khalid fans were greeted with two new songs from the mellow R&B singer.

“Ocean” is a laid-back and vibey collaboration with Martin Garrix. Khalid is no stranger to the dance music scene-- he and Marshmello’s recent track “Silence” was a smash hit.

This song is much more laid-back than a traditional Garrix track and enhances Khalid’s style with electronic backing. Watch the video here:

The second track is “Stay,” an R&B jam featured on the Uncle Drew soundtrack. Listen below: 

