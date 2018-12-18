How P!nk Helped Kickstart a Talented Singer’s Career by Reacting to her Cover

Glamour’s “You Sang My Song” series is one where our favorite stars sit down to watch talented musicians give a new spin to their songs. Appearances include Halsey, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, and many more, sending the fans and budding artists into a frenzy when they realize the stars themselves watched their covers.

One of the most popular videos in the series featured P!nk, the incredibly talented singer who’s gifted the world with hits like “Just Give Me A Reason” and “Raise Your Glass.” In her episode, P!nk ended up watching a cover from a girl whom she claimed sang "What About Us" even more powerfully than she did.

“Actually, now I know how it’s supposed to sound,” she joked after wondering aloud whether the girl was a professional recording artist.

The girl was Davina Michelle, a Dutch singer who was quietly sharing YouTube covers before her appearance in the series changed her whole life. Immediately after the episode aired, Davina was presented with opportunities that ranged from a TV appearance to being played on Dutch radio stations.

Her cover of “What About Us” has amassed over over 11M views, gaining her over 450,000 subscribers and catapulting her career into full force. Watch how her life has changed over the past year in the video above and watch the 2017 cover below: