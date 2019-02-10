GRAMMY Awards: Mark Ronson Talks Writing for ‘A Star Is Born’… and Low Key Stalking Miley Cyrus

Mark Ronson is one of the biggest songwriters on the planet. With collabs that span from Bruno Mars to Amy Whinehouse, the actual musical genius is having no trouble keeping up his success and continuing to deliver bops that break the pop mold.

Ronson currently boasts two of the biggest hits. After he admittedly “stalked” Miley Cyrus for years in an attempt to make the collab happen, the two came together to skyrocket Miley back into the spotlight with “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.”

Along with the perfectly emo disco track, Ronson also sits with three 2019 GRAMMY nominations- two of which are for the massive “Shallow.” The A Star Is Born track featuring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper has become one of the most well-loved soundtrack singles of all time. With nods for the song spanning from the Academy Awards to four total GRAMMY nominations, saying Ronson helped create a smash feels like an understatement.

Hear from the famed producer on how he feels about his work on one of the biggest films of 2018 and how the Miley collab finally came together in the video above.

The 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.

