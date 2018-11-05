EXCLUSIVE: Ellie Goulding’s Ready to Release her Album Before Getting Married

Ellie Goulding is giving us an inside look at her comeback, dishing on everything from what she did during her break to when the album is coming.

The singer-songwriter recently released her first standalone single in three years, teaming up with Diplo and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee for the infectious “Close To Me.”

Before debuting her new single, the beloved British singer put a lot of thought into her return. While plotting her new music, she also found time to squeeze in another huge milestone... She’s getting married!

Her engagement to Caspar Jopling left fans wondering about both wedding and music details. It turns out, releasing music is her current priority with an album set to treat fans' ears “sooner rather than later.” Get details on everything from her latest single to when you can expect new music in the exclusive above.