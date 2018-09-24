Ella Mai Details Debut, Self-Titled Album

Ella Mai is ready for her official leap into musical stardom, announcing her debut album after taking over the airwaves with three EPs and a few smash singles.

The “Boo’d Up” singer’s self-titled album is due in just a few short weeks. Set with an October 12 release date, Ella Mai is available for pre-order now.

ELLA MAI. OCTOBER 12TH 2018.

PREORDER MY SELF TITLED DEBUT ALBUM NOW. LINK IN MY BIO. pic.twitter.com/JlGoPQzthM — Ella Mai (@ellamai) September 21, 2018

The 16-track album will feature hits “Trip” and “Boo’d Up” along with the previously released “Naked.”

In our exclusive interview, we asked Ella Mai to imagine what everyone from Stevie Wonder to Madonna would have called “Boo’d Up.” Watch the hilarious "Boo'd Up" game below: