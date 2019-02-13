Drake Celebrates ‘So Far Gone’ 10-Year Anniversary With Shouts to Lil Wayne, Trey Songz
He's reflecting on the iconic mixtape
One of Drake’s most iconic releases just hit the double digits. So Far Gone, the 18-track mixtape that solidified his signature sound, turns 10 today (February 13).
Featuring hits like “Successful” and "Best I Ever Had," the flexing project came as a preview of what was to come for an artist that’s now undoubtedly one of the biggest in the world. The Toronto singer and rapper almost immediately made himself at home in music after making his official switch from acting.
Catapulting from a run on Degrassi from 2001-2008, Aubrey Drake Graham went from acting on the uber dramatic TV show to receiving support from some of the greatest of all time. In an Instagram caption celebrating a decade of So Far Gone, Drake thanks everyone from OVO Producer 40 to Kanye West for his inspiration to Lil Wayne and Trey Songz for their features.
"I will never forget anybody involved in this journey even if you don't fit in this caption…" he concludes the lengthy reflection.
@futuretheprince a decade ago you were Dj’ing all ages [email protected] a decade ago you were scared to share your [email protected] a decade ago you worked at a clothing store selling someone else’s [email protected] a decade ago you were in a basement with pink insulation walls figuring out fruity [email protected] a decade ago we were handing out flyers promoting club [email protected] a decade ago you were working the makeup counter at Beverly [email protected] a decade ago your moms house was my safe place and we really ran through the 6 everyday [email protected] a decade ago you were a legend and you will remain that [email protected] a decade ago you promoted me as if you were getting a cut of my [email protected] a decade ago you were the first person to recognize potential and give me a [email protected] a decade ago you came to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and laid a verse for an unknown artist from [email protected] a decade ago you emailed me the cover art for something that would change my life [email protected] a decade ago you came to my release party at 6 Degrees and made me the biggest artist in the city off your presence [email protected] a decade ago I rapped over your beat cause you just made the best shit and even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career...Portia I don’t know your IG but a decade ago you told me to rap over June 27th and bonded me and Houston Texas [email protected] a decade ago you took a chance on MySpace and introduced me to [email protected] a decade ago you took me out of Toronto and gave me the biggest blessing anybody has ever given me...I will never forget anybody involved in this journey even if you don’t fit in this caption...So Far Gone streaming everywhere for the first time ever Thursday. ----
The first official release of So Far Gone turned it into a 7-song EP. Now, the full project will be available on streaming services for the first time ever starting Thrusday. Happy Valentine’s Day!