Chance The Rapper... Not? Releasing New Album This Week

After a recent interview, rumors began swirling about Chance The Rapper releasing a new album this week.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Chance’s new album would be here in “a few days.” Now, the Grammy-winning rapper has taken to Twitter to correct the news.

Sorry no album this week, def been in the stu tho. -- — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 17, 2018

While it seems as though the follow-up to 2016’s Coloring Book is still coming soon, we’ll have to wait patiently for more details.

Fans are losing it at this updated news and we couldn’t relate more to these replies.

I knew you were going to ruin my week in a matter of seconds pic.twitter.com/pNc3F4EGC1 — ❄️NaNizzle❄️ (@Nahjia_) July 17, 2018