Chance The Rapper... Not? Releasing New Album This Week

Guess the short-lived hype was for nothing

July 17, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Chance The Rapper performs at American Airlines Arena

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

After a recent interview, rumors began swirling about Chance The Rapper releasing a new album this week.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Chance’s new album would be here in “a few days.” Now, the Grammy-winning rapper has taken to Twitter to correct the news.  

While it seems as though the follow-up to 2016’s Coloring Book is still coming soon, we’ll have to wait patiently for more details.

Fans are losing it at this updated news and we couldn’t relate more to these replies.

 

