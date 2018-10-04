Camila Cabello Mails Fans Heartfelt "Consequences" Packages

Camila Cabello is creeping on her fans in the best way possible.

The “Havana” singer found 12 of her most dedicated Camilizers through social media, using their information to write them heartfelt letters and mail them a cryptic package.

The wooden boxes marked “From Camila to You” contained personalized letters, roses and polaroids captioned “Consequences.”

being a camilizer is truly a blessing. she gives fans roses at her show and they’re allowed to meet her after the show. and she sends packages with letters, polaroids and rose petals to her fans. could she get more precious? she truly has the biggest heart.#ConsequencesIsComing-- pic.twitter.com/Q5BWLS0WqH — jasmijn rhymes with sangria wine-- (@artsysoull) October 3, 2018

Consequences is already my fav era and it hasn't even properly started..

DAMN THEM VISUALS#ConsequencesIsComing pic.twitter.com/sOXmfZjd6H — arctic monkey-- (@healysdreams) October 3, 2018

The photos seem to be taken from clips of an upcoming music video for the pop star’s latest single, likely teasing a “Consequences” video coming soon.

The emotional song appears on her debut solo album, Camila. While we anxiously await the official music video, listen to the track below: