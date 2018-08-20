BTS Share Official ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ Tracklist

The 2-sided release is due August 24

August 20, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, j-hope of BTS perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

PictureGroup SIPA USA Today

After revealing their upcoming release's theme with a stunning trailer, BTS has unveiled the official tracklisting for the third and final part of their Love Yourself series. With a handful of new songs and 25 tracks total, we’re freaking out about Love Yourself: Answer.

The repackage features songs previously seen on Love Yourself: Her and Love Yourself: Tear as well as six brand new tracks that are unique to this release: “Trivia 起: Just Dance,” “Trivia 承: Love,” “Trivia 轉: Seesaw,” “I’m Fine,” “IDOL” and “Answer: Love Myself.”

Just a few of the highlights of the upcoming August 24 release include a new remix of “DNA,” a 5-minute version of “Mic Drop” and the recently debuted “Ephiphany.” Get the full tracklist below! 

Side A:
Euphoria
Trivia 起: Just Dance
Serendipity (Full Length Edition)
DNA
보조개 (Dimple)
Trivia 承: Love
Her
Singularity
FAKE LOVE
전하지 못한 진심 (The Truth Untold, Feat. Steve Aoki)
Trivia 轉: Seesaw
Tear
Epiphany
I’m Fine
IDOL
Answer: Love Myself

Side B:
Magic Shop
Best Of Me
Airplane
고민보다 Go (Go Go)
Anpanman
MIC Drop
DNA (Pedal 2 LA Mix)
FAKE LOVE (Rocking Vibe Mix)
MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix, Full Length Edition)

