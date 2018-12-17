BTS Reveals They Almost Disbanded After Rough Patches in Tearful Speech

BTS has quickly become one of the biggest groups in the world, achieving global success with their genre-crossing music that transcends any language or culture barriers. Despite having the biggest year of their career with titles such as TIME’s “Next Generation Leaders” and the No.1 most tweeted about artist of 2018, the group recently revealed struggles that almost ended their run.

After accepting yet another award, this time for the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards’ “Best Artist,” the group took turns sharing their gratitude and expressing how grateful they are that the ARMY has supported them through everything. As they proudly and excitedly accepted the award, they gave an emotional speech filled with tears and sincerity.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook thanked everyone who has made the award possible while reveling in the surreal moment and allowing themselves to be vulnerable.

“We were really tired mentally. As we talked, we even wondered if we should disband or not. But we got ahold of ourselves again, and it’s such a relief that we were able to achieve such great results,” revealed Jin. Despite the struggles, they've managed to pick things back up and close out 2018 with a bang.

Here's to an even bigger 2019 for the k-pop stars!