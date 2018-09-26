BTS Do the Fortnite Dance Challenge on ‘Fallon,’ Perform “Idol” + “I’m Fine”

Plus watch an interview with the superstars

September 26, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
BTS

PictureGroup SIPA USA Today

Arguably the biggest boyband in the world, BTS, joined Jimmy Fallon last night (September 25) for everything from energetic performances to a hilarious dance challenge.

The group took on the Fortnite dance challenge by mimicking the video game character’s ridiculous dance moves. Since they’re talented dancers and even came up with a challenge of their own, they effortlessly nailed every dance.

BTS also performed their latest hit, “Idol” on the show, later adding a bonus performance of “I’m Fine” to the Tonight Show YouTube page. They snapped!

Still need more BTS? Us too.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung-kook also joined Fallon for an interview. Decked out in patterned and metallic suits, they touched on everything from their band’s message to their biggest dreams. We support #BTSGRAMMY. 

