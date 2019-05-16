BTS Asks Emerging K-pop Group TOMORROW X TOGETHER a Question

As one of the biggest groups in the world, BTS has massive musical influence and is paving the road for the next generation of K-pop stars. Friends and Big Hit Entertainment labelmates TOMORROW X TOGETHER have been taken under their wing, often playfully known as BTS’ younger brothers due to their relationship.

While there’s no need for comparisons and the two groups are growing on their own, their sweet friendship is one that’s quickly taken over the internet. Their mutual support comes with advice, well wishes, and super sweet bromance.

“We sincerely thank our sunbaes who took the time to tell us so many good things and gave us sincere advice, despite being busy. We will work hard so that we can be respectable junior artists! We love you, sunbaes!” TOMORROW X TOGETHER wrote on Twitter.

“This is Jungkook hyung. Don’t get sick and good luck with your promotions,” BTS’ Jungkook responded.

BTS is continuing to wish them well as the group embarks on their first US tour. After debuting just a few months ago, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is already selling out dates across the country. The group is fresh off the release of a 5-song EP that introduced them to the world, sharing The Dream Chapter: STAR on March 4, 2019 as the story of how they came together under one dream.

Hear Suga ask TOMORROW X TOGETHER a question in Korean in the video above!