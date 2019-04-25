Billboard Music Awards: Vote For Top Billboard 200 Album

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are just around the corner. With only a few days left before the Wednesday, May 1 awards show airs on NBC, the BBMAs are ready to storm Las Vegas with help from some of the biggest names in music.

Related: Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Post Malone Lead Billboard Music Awards Nominees

Hip Hop has dominated the charts for the past year, so a Top Billboard 200 Album list filled with rap titans comes as absolutely no surprise. Get the nominees and cast your vote for who you think should take home the trophy below.

Cardi B- Invasion of Privacy

Cardi B is dominating the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with 21 nominations. In categories that span from Top Selling Song to Top Collaboration, the genre-crossing rapper is receiving nods for everything from her smash hit with Maroon 5 to her chart-topping Invasion of Privacy. While immediately breaking records and achieving one of the biggest album releases in a slew of categories, Cardi did more than enough to prove her spot with her debut album.

Drake- Scorpion

Drake’s Scorpion is a 2-part work that shows he’s the master of figuring out how to dominate a constantly changing music industry. With one side that showcases his rap talents and another that features his smooth R&B vocals, Drizzy, the 6 God, and Drake all come together to create one of the biggest albums of the year.

Post Malone- beerbongs & bentleys

Post Malone has crossed from hip hop to pop and back again with his recent releases. With an infectious positivity and songs that are perfect for everything from rager playlists to cruising with the windows down, Posty confirmed he’s much more than a one-hit wonder with sophomore effort beerbongs & bentleys.

Travis Scott- ASTROWORLD

Travis Scott was inspired by his hometown amusement park to create a larger-than-life album complete with matching vibrance and excitement. With the inclusion of monster hit SICKO MODE, ASTROWORLD and its accompanying world tour have created a universe of their own

XXXTentacion- ?

XXXTentacion is being honored with the only posthumous nomination of the group. With 10 nominations across the board, the beloved rapper captivated fans across the globe with the album that came just months before his June 18, 2018 death.

Now is the time to vote. Choose who you think should win Top Billboard 200 Album at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and see who walks away a winner when it happens live from Las Vegas on Wednesday May 1st on NBC.