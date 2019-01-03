Beyoncé and JAY-Z Urge Fans to Go Vegan: Here are Some Easy Ways to Get Started

Power couple Beyoncé and JAY-Z are kicking off their New Year’s resolutions by challenging fans to take a huge step towards sustainable living.

In a new book written by Beyoncé’s trainer, Marco Borges, the couple opens up about how parenting has changed their motivations and what they’re consuming. Honestly, anything that gets us closer to Beyoncé’s fitness level and constant effortless glow is something we want.

The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World shares plant-based recipes in an effort to encourage readers to make the switch to better both their own health and the planet’s.

“We used to think of health as a diet – some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible," Bey and Jay explain in the intro.

if Beyoncé says we’re going vegan for 2019, we’re going vegan for 2019 — baby crackhead deluxe edition (@skinnygringo) January 2, 2019

After explaining their own desire to switch to veganism, they challenge their fans to do the same. While making such a significant lifestyle change can seem like a daunting task, there are simple and manageable ways to switch to veganism.

1. Start by doing a few meat-free meals a week

Cutting out animal products cold turkey is both very difficult and typically unsustainable. Slowly replacing it with healthier and more environmentally-friendly alternatives is a great way to go vegan.

2. Make the switch at a pace that works for you

It often seems like veganism is all or nothing. This is a big misconception that relates to the first tip as trying to cut out all animal products too quickly can be overwhelming and even risks nutrient deficiencies. Let yourself eat non-vegan foods when you’re feeling like you need to but stay disciplined. Find the right balance for your life.

3. Focus on actual plants (fruits and veggies)

While meat substitutes and starches are awesome for cravings, relying too heavily on them can run up your grocery bill or lead to diets lacking in what your body really needs. Stick to diets heavy in fresh produce to get lots of great antioxidants.

4. Be willing to try new things

With the rise in popularity of veganism and vegetarianism comes an increased availability in alternatives and resources. Try new recipes, find new restaurants, and figure out what you really like. From a wide array of nut milks to replace dairy to Impossible burgers that are arguably tastier than real burgers, there’s something for everyone!