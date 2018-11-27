Ariana Grande Shares ‘Mean Girls’ Inspired “Thank U, Next” Video Trailer

Ariana Grande’s teasing for the “Thank U, Next” video has us anticipating the best music video of the century. After sharing photos of herself in costumes from iconic films such as Legally Blonde and 13 Going On 30, the pop superstar has now shared a star-studded trailer for the video.

Featuring YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, actors from the 2004 hit film, and singer Troye Sivan, the teaser replicates the Mean Girls scene where everyone is confessing how creepily obsessed they are with Regina George.

The comparison is perfect as, much like Regina George, Ariana Grande basically runs the world. Watch the hilarious trailer below:

The light-hearted clip is one big inside joke and pokes fun at her broken engagement, plays off of Colleen’s pregnancy, references the misheard lyric of “her name is Aubrey,” and includes her signature phrase “honest to God, knock me out.” In a now deleted tweet, Ariana revealed that the video will likely come out this Friday (November 30).

And remember, on Wednesdays, we wear pink.