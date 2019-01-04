Ariana Grande Shares Hilarious "thank u, next" Video Blooper and Deleted Scenes Reel

Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” is one of the biggest songs of 2018, continuing a record breaking streak that included everything from the most-streamed song in 24 hours to the biggest music video debut on YouTube.

Related: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala to Headline Coachella

In new clips giving us even more of the iconic music video, the singer shares mistakes and hilarious scenes that weren’t in the official video.

“Had a big lunch,” jokes the then very pregnant YouTube star Colleen Ballinger in a clip that didn’t make the cut. Another iconic deleted scene is a recreation of the Legally Blonde scene where actress Jennifer Coolidge takes the dog back from her trash boyfriend. Yes queen!

Ariana also recently released the hit single on a 7-inch vinyl that features a Side B with new single “Imagine.” Click here to purchase her latest releases.