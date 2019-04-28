Here’s Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2019
Plenty of food shows and TLC hits
Hulu is keeping up their roll-out schedule of adding a packed list of titles to the streaming service every month. With a wide variety of shows that spans from season 14 of reality TV favorite America’s Got Talent to the season 6 premiere of Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D, there’s plenty of great content coming next month to keep you hooked.
Another exciting addition is a revamped series version of hit film Baywatch. Get the full list of what’s coming to Hulu in May 2019 below.
May 1
Anger Management
Bait Shop
Billboard Dad
The Big Kahuna
The Birdcage
Black Rain
Borat: Learning of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation Kazakhstan
Breakdown
Bully
The Burrowers
Catacombs
Cecil B. Demented
Center Stage
Chocolat
Chuck & Buck
Clerks
Dazed and Confused
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
El Pantra
The English Patient
Fair Game
Fatal Attraction
Flashdance
The Green Mile
Ground Control
Happy Endings
Happy-Go-Lucky
Hardware
Harsh Times
Hoodlum
Hunt for the Skinwalker
Imagine Me and You
Julie & Julia
Kazaam
The Krays
Kygo: Stole the Show
Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies
Larger than Life
The Landing
The Last Animals
Le Divorce
The Lucky Ones
Made
Major League
Man of the House
Mermaids
My Five Wives
New Guy
Nick of Time
The Night We Never Met
Passport to Paris
Possums
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper
Repo! The Genetic Opera
Rollerball
Rollerball 2
Shaolin Soccer
Show of Force
The Sicilian
Slow Burn
Spirit
Star Kid
Steak this Movie
Switching Goals
The Time Machine
The Toybox
Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her
Thirteen
Twelve Monkeys
Twice Upon a Yesterday
Under Siege
Wargames
Welcome to Mercy
Zombieland
May 2
Dies Irae, Season 1
May 3
Into The Dark: All That We Destroy, Episode 8
Don’t Believe the Hype, Season 1
Everything’s For Sale, Season 1
Jobs Unlisted, Season 1
Price the Hype, Season 1
The Yellow Handkerchief
May 4
Drunk History, Season 6A
Painkillers
The Clovehitch Killer
May 6
Crash
Unicorn
May 7
My Hero Academia, Season 3A
May 8
Hillbilly
May 9
Action Point
May 10
Dinosaur 13
May 11
Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D, Season 6 premiere
Above Majestic
Driver X
Funny Cow
One Million American Dreams
Swimming With Men
May 12
Claws, Season 2
May 13
Angels of Death, Season 1
May 14
The Bachelorette, Season 15 premiere
The Romantics
May 15
Big Bad BBQ Brawl, Season 2
Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction, Season 4
Burgers, Brews & ‘Que, Seasons 1-3
Cash Cab, Season 13
Counting On, Seasons 2-3
Diesel Brothers, Seasons 3-4
Eat, Sleep, BBQ, Season 1
Four Weddings, Seasons 7-8
I Found the Gown, Seasons 2-3
La Promesa, Season 1
Love It or List It, Season 12
The Little Couple, Seasons 11-12
A Breath Away
Astral
Beautiful Girls
Egg
Getting Grace
Iris
Little Voice
May 16
MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, Part 1
Knocked Up
May 17
Catch-22, Series premiere
Punisher: War Zone
The Punisher
May 18
Thanks for Sharing
The Riot and the Dance: Earth
May 20
Federal Hill
May 21
Preacher, Season 3
Bernie the Dolphin
Jesus’ Son
May 22
Tracers
May 23
Baywatch, Complete Series
MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, Part 2
Backtrace
Lulu on the Bridge
May 26
Morning Glory
May 27
Broad City, Season 5
The Frozen Ground
May 28
Against the Clock
May 29
America’s Got Talent, Season 14 Premiere
Songland, Series premiere
The Terror, Season 1
May 30
American Ninja Warrior, Season 11 premiere
Angie Tribeca, Season 4