SUSTAINABILITY QUICK TIPS

By: Daniel M. Gonzalez, Director of Human Resources, LIVE 101.5

Being green and living a sustainable life that reduces your eco footprint often comes at a price that most people are not willing to adopt. That being said, we here at Entercom Phoenix realize that if we are going to get you as a passenger on our 1Thing Sustainability train, that we have to deliver sustainability tips that also benefit you in your own life. So, here we go with our tip of the week:

Save Mother Earth and Save At the Pump

Did you know that the more fuel efficient your car is, the less impact the emissions have on the environment? So, not only will you saving money at the pump, but you will also be eco-friendlier to our dear mother earth.

Here are our tips:

Check your tire pressure and balance regularly - Properly inflating your tires makes a huge impact on improving fuel economy. Underinflated tires can decrease efficiency by creating extra drag between the tire and the road.

Keep your air filter clean - Air filters should be changed, on average, every 12,000 miles. Dirty filters restrict air flow to the engine, making your engine consume more fuel as it works harder to run.

Get your brakes checked for brake drag - After some time your calipers can work themselves uneven, which causes your brake pads to rub on your routers and causes friction. It's not as common, but it can affect vehicle performance.

Clean your fuel injectors - The injectors spray fuel into the cylinders. If they get clogged up they won't spray evenly which affects how the cylinder’s fire.

Grease your wheel bearings - Properly greased wheel bearings prevent any friction as your wheels turn, which creates drag and decreases fuel economy.

We believe in the power of 1Thing.

Our company’s 1Thing Sustainability Initiative promotes positive environmental practices and living. We know that if everyone did just 1Thing to improve the environment every day, our world would be a better place to live in for generations to come.