A 'Roseanne' Spinoff Centered on Sara Gilbert's Darlene Could Be Coming

ABC may be moving ahead with a new Roseanne show... without Roseanne Barr.

The show could focus on Sara Gilbert’s character, Darlene Connor. Variety is reporting that the show's producers pitched the idea on Monday to ABC executives. John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf are also reportedly on board.



An decision about the new show is "imminent,” according to TMZ, and it might even come this week.



There has been no official comment from anyone involved in the discussions.



Gilbert did, however, address the cancelation on The Talk earlier this week.



Sara said she stands by ABC’s decision to cancel show.