Salt River Fields Drive-In Movie Experience

Been itching to get back out into society? We have the perfect way for you to do it all while being COVID-19 safe! Salt River Fields at Talking Stick hosts an epic drive-in, first-run movie experience. The pop-up experience will showcase various first-run movies.

Salt River Fields Drive in Move Experience is presented by Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, R-Entertainment, Show Boss and Pro Production Services.

LOCATION:

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick: 7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale AZ 85258

TICKETS:

Visit SFRDriveIn.com

$25 per car, per movie

Tickets must be purchased online in advance

Print tickets and bring with you or have SKU on your phone or device

Concession purchases available in advance with ticket

INFO:

Please arrive 30 min prior to showtime

No entry will be allowed 15 minutes after the movie has started

All movies are rain or shine, No Refunds

No pets allowed

No alcohol consumption

Clean In-Stadium Restrooms on site

Social Distance Practices at all sinks and stalls

There will be concessions on site

Cars will be arranged by vehicle size and height and to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to obtain optimal viewing for all guests.

Drive-in at Center Field Parking Lot

For the latest details, visit SRFDrivein.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - #SRFMovies

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: