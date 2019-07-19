Natasha Castles & Adam Conover

Natasha Castles recently sat down with comedian Adam Conover before his show at CB Live.

Adam Conover is the creator and star of TruTV’s hit ADAM RUINS EVERYTHING, an educational comedy that debunks popular misconceptions and encourages the audience to question everything they think they know. The New York Times calls it “one of history’s most entertaining shows dedicated to the art of debunking” and refers to Adam as a “genial provocateur”. On YouTube, his videos millions of views on YouTube.

Additionally, Adam recurs on the Netflix animated series BOJACK HORSEMAN and was a regular panelist on VH1’s BEST WEEK EVER. A writer and performer for College Humor Originals, also co-wrote and starred in the film festival darling THE EXQUISITE CORPSE PROJECT. He is a founding member of the sketch group Olde English, who performed at HBO’s Comedy Fest in Aspen and was named “Best Sketch Group on the Web” by Cracked.com. As a standup comedian, Adam can be seen regularly in the top New York and Los Angeles comedy clubs, and tours at colleges across the country.

