Workout With The Morning Mess and Felicia Romero

Okay, let’s face it. Our bodies are not summer ready for 2018. So we teamed up with our friend Felicia Romero to get these summer bodies ready for 2019! Better to start early than never at all right?

In the video we learned about “HIIT”, High Intensity Interval Training. Which at first sounded intimidating but actually felt GREAT. And very easy to do anywhere! Felicia showed us how we can start working on our Summer ‘19 bodies anywhere we are and do it in minutes. Check out the video below!