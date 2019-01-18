TLC - Back In The Day Replay

Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino kicked off it's "Back in Da Day Replay" with No Scrubs!!! That's right TLC was Kickin’ in at Wild Horse Pass!

Check out our photos on Facebook!

And The Morning Mess was there to annouce to Toni Braxton and Keith Sweat both making it to Wild Horse Pass this Feburary and June.

Be sure to get your tickets today and keep it tuned to LIVE 101.5 Phoenix for your chance to win tickets and meeting & greets!