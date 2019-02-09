TheAneeshPledge Glow Yoga Workout

#TheAneeshPledge is BACK next Thursday with #GlowAtJakes! Come in to Jake's Unlimited, bring yourself a yoga mat and get ready to rejuvenate your spirits with Glow Yoga! Completely free!! The first hour we dedicate to getting our faces painted, maybe a cocktail, and then the last hour is all about the yoga!

Click HERE to register for your spot! I can't wait to see you there!