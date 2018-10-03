Wednesday, October 3rd
Staycation Setup
October 3, 2018
ASHLEY from LAVEEN thinks HER boyfriend CHESTER might be cheating on HER becuase HE might have bought a NEW phone in addition to the PHONE he already HAS!!!
