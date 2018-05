Earlier this week Joey Boy from The Morning Mess made a wish come true for a young girl from Buckeye. Little Zaliyah was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of tissue cancer. In between treatments, her family is making as many memories as they can. Joey Boy found out that she loved dolphins so we called in a special favor from our friends at Dolphinaris.

Check out the video of her visit below. Follow Zaliyah’s journey on Facebook!