LIVE 101.5 Phoenix and The Morning Mess Take Lindsey Stirling Back To High School!

Radio.com Phoenix radio station LIVE 101.5 teamed up with Mesquite High School to bring back American Violinist, Lindsey Stirling to her alma mater for their first Friday pep assembly of the school year. The assembly was hosted by LIVE 101.5’s morning show, The Morning Mess and Mesquite High School's Spirit commissioner, Rylee Holland.

The 45-minute assembly included a performance by the Mesquite High School Dance Team and a special performance by worldwide sensation Lindsey Stirling. The violinist went on to play one of her songs followed by a few words of encouragement for the students.

"I got told in front of millions of people on TV, that I would never amount to anything . . . But, you can never let the words of someone else define who you are," Sterling told the crowd. After hearing those words on Americas Got Talent, Linsey went on to garner worldwide attention. One of the most viewed creators on YouTube, with almost 12 Million subscribers on the platform. Lindsay has been selling out shows around the world, while providing music for a number of movies, competing on Dancing with the Stars, and collaborating with artists such as Lzzy Hale, ZZ Ward, Christina Perri John Legend, Dan + Shay and many more.

After the performance, the Morning Mess and Rylee continued to turn up the energy in the gymnasium, introducing the Mesquite High School Varsity Football team as they go ready for their first Friday night football game of the year!