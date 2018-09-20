Interview with Mikayla Lowry

The Morning Mess interviewed a very special guests from the JayZ and Beyonce contest last night…

Mikayla Lowry, a senior at Trevor Browne High School, is the precipitant of the college scholarship from the Shawn Carter Foundation and the BeyGOOD Initiative, which is awarded to one exceptional high school senior with financial needs.

She has a 3.7 GPA and volunteers with the BGCMP’s Better to Give program which involves her volunteering in soup kitchens and shelters. Mikayla is the BGCMP’s Torch Club President and Keystone Vice President as well.

MIKAYLA didn’t even KNOW that she’d been nominated AND then she ENDED up WINNING a $100,00 scholarship from the organization.

