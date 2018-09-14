Guac It Like We Talk It. Foodie Friday: Guacamole Edition

This Sunday (September 16) is National Guacamole Day. Our good friend Diana aka @AZFoodie wanted to bring us some epic guacamole from all over the valley!

One of our options is from Barrio Queen which was praised by The USA Today for having the best guacamole in the whole country! What separates the guacamole at Barrio Queen is both the experience and the guac itself. Guacamole is made “tableside” for every guest and you get to see how their unique take on guacamole is made! Barrio Queen Guacamole comes with fresh avocado, onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeno, lime juice, salt & pepper, topped with pomegranate seeds. And those pomegranate seeds, though unexpected, make for a fantastic texture and flavor!

Keep in mind Barrio Queen’s 3 locations in the valley are celebrating Mexican Independence Day tomorrow, September 15, featuring mariachi bands, face painting and more! Be sure to check it out!

https://www.barrioqueen.com/home

Up next we got to try out guacamole from a new spot called Ghost Ranch. Located off Rural and Warner. The guacamole from Ghost Ranch provided a creamier texture than the previous with avocado, white onion, diced tomatillo, diced tomato, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeno and salt. This establishment is run by the same owner of Taco Chelo and Tempe Public Market Cafe & Phoenix Public Market Cafe. So we guarantee you’re in for a treat.

Get more information from their Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/pg/GhostRanchAZ/about/?ref=page_internal

And finally we got to try out guacamole from Gallo Blanco. They’re at their new location Pierce & 10th St in Downtown Phoenix. This guacamole features seasonal citrus, red onion, jalapeno, roasted tomatoes, cilantro, salt, lime and cholula. Incredibly delicious and Gallo Blanco has some amazing happy hour specials as well.

Get the address and more at their website: http://galloblancocafe.com/