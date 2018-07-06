Foodie Friday National Fried Chicken Day

We didn’t think the week could get any better but it did. Today is National Fried Chicken Day! YAAASSSS! And because we love you so much, we had to try out some amazing entrees brought in by our favorite foodie friend Diana aka @AZFoodie!

To commemorate National Fried Chicken Day, we got to try out some beautifully crafted sandwiches from three local restaurants in the valley.

We started off with an amazing fried chicken sandwich in a biscuit. And yes we risked it. And it was WORTH IT!!! This soft and crispy sandwich can be found at Jewel’s Bakery right off 40th St and Thomas Rd. We aren’t joking here! You really got to risk it for this biscuit and head to Thomas Rd to try it out! More information can be found on their website: http://www.jewelsgfcafe.com/

Up next was a sandwich we were WARNED about due to it’s spice levels. We’ve definitely gotten requests from our Morning Messengers to find some quality SPICY food and Diana delivered with this amazing sandwich from Starlite BBQ and Whiskey Bar. Check out our reaction for yourself in our video and be sure to get one yourself. The spot is located right off Miller Rd. just north of Indian School in Scottsdale. Get more information here: https://www.starlitebbq.com/about/

Last but not least we got a surprising option for us from The Dressing Room, which is minutes away from the radio station. Located between 2nd St & 3rd St and Roosevelt in the Downtown Phoenix Arts District, you can enjoy another spicy fried chicken sandwich option. Not to mention, The Dressing Room is right next to MonOrchid which features art galleries making it a great date option as well. Get the details by visiting here: http://www.conceptuallysocial.com/the-dressing-room/