It’s OKTOBERFEST!

It’s officially October which means OKTOBERFEST!!! Our favorite foodie friend Diana aka @AZFoodie brought us some festive foods from Eur Haus, a food truck that provides some tasty German treats. Keep up with them online at www.eurhaustruck.com or on social media @eurhaus.

During today’s video we got to try out treats like the Soft Pretzel which is easily one of the best pretzels we’ve ever had. As Aneesh said, “crispy on the outside but tender on the inside”. There’s a delicious gouda cheese dip that accompanies the pretzel.

Up next we got the German Spåtzle which, for us, looked like brain. But it was a surprisingly soft dumpling-like food item that for us came with brown gravy but you can also get it with the Haus made gouda cheese sauce.

After that we took a dive into the Schnitzel, which is seasoned chicken breast coated with breadcrumbs and then fried. The best is squeezing a little lemon juice on top to make for a flavorful bite. It typically includes a side salad or spåtzle along with the schnitzel.

Last but not least we got to try out the Haus Potatoes. Imagine crispy potatoes with the gouda cheese, bacon bits and some chopped green onions on top. It’s simple, it’s classic and it’s so on point!

Don’t forget to take advantage of all the Oktoberfest events happening in the valley! If you’re in the Tempe area, there’s Oktoberfest events happening on October 12, 13 & 14 at Tempe Townlake. And if you do head out there, be sure to take pictures/videos and tag us on social media!