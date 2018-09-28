Foodie Friday

It’s the final weekend for Restaurant Week and our favorite foodie friend Diana aka the @AZFoodie stopped by with some unique options for us. If this is the first time you’ve heard of this, Restaurant Week happens every year where restaurants offer amazing deals for either $33 or $44 per person. Make sure to check out https://arizonarestaurantweek.com/ to see ALL restaurants.

But here’s what Diana brought in for us!

First up we got a Pork Carnitas Salad Bowl from Thirsty Lion. In this very filling and flavorful bowl, we have pork carnitas simmered in tomatillo salsa, with steamed rice, crisp greens, sweet chipotle, cabbage, black beans, jicama, cotija cheese, roasted corn,red peppers, avocado, pickled radish, onion, jalapeño and cilantro. Thirsty Lion has multiple locations in the valley including Tempe, Scottsdale and San Tan Valley.

Up next we got a wonderful meal in Buckeye from a place called Tempo Urban Bistro. Specifically we got to try the Duck Confit Ravioli which was quite a surprise for Aneesh who hasn’t had too much duck before. It was DELICIOUS!!! Imagine duck confit ravioli with porcini mushrooms, sweet peas and that poached egg. You gotta poke that egg, let that yolk run through the ravioli to add an amazing unique flavor to the mix.

And finally, we have a selection from Arcadia off 36th St & Indian School at place called The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer’s. They’ve got a $33 option for 3 courses and we got a chance to try their Brat Nosh Board, Steak Frites + Wagu Vanilla Pound Cake. Although all of it was so delicious - THAT POUND CAKE THOUGH!!! It’s made with wagu which might be what makes it so filling and so thick.

Get in on that last weekend for Restaurant Week. And check out all food things at @AZFoodie on Instagram or www.arizonafoodiemag.com.