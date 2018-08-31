It’s time for another Foodie Friday with The Morning Mess and our favorite foodie Diana aka @AZFoodie!!!

This week are helping our newest member of the Morning Mess producer Kassey pick out the best spots to go for some quick appetizers before her date movie night with the Hubby!!!

Not in order here are the BEST appetizers Diana picked out for us to try and be the judges of!!!

One of the selections was Huss Brewing company. They have two locations and the Uptown Plaza location offers a variety of apps which fit well with their house brews including their Papago Orange Blossom, Scottsdale Blonde, Magic in the Ivy Pale Ale and Copper State IPA...

The Larder + The Delta has signature dishes that are featured on the Food Network several times from Guy's Grocery Games to Beat Bobby Flay and they have even won with their food! They have two signature apps that Diana brought from us... crispy pig ears: "Cheetos" and cauliflower rogue creamy smokey blue, pickled celery with hot sauce....

The final spot we were introduced too is San Tan Brewing Company who opened their doors in 2007 in the heart of the Historic Downtown Chandler.... Over the years San Tan Brewing has taken home awards for their food. We were introduced to their cheesy and chicken bacon rolls stuffed with chicken, smoked bacon, fresh jalapenos pepper jack cheese, cream cheese, ranch and green onion all wrapped up tight in a spring roll wrap...

After all of the wonderful selections it was pretty clear the Morning Mess and Kassey decided which spot she was going to take the Hubby before their movie date night!!!

You can find all of these locations by following @AZFOODIE on Instagram