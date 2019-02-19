Who Did This to Diddy? Someone Stomped and Destroyed His Wax Figure
A murder at Madame Tussauds
Sean “Diddy” Combs has seen and survived a lot through his decades in the music industry, but his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York is not as lucky.
The life-sized likeness of Combs, aka Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy, Puffy, Brother Love, etc - was shoved to the ground by an unnamed suspect over the weekend. While on the ground the figure's head was then stomped and shattered according to police.
@Diddy someone didn’t really like your wax figure... #MadameTussauds #NewYork #curbstomped pic.twitter.com/FFnsOyINnw
— Ana Barlow (@anabarl0w) February 18, 2019
Police are still searching for the vandal of the statue which was unveiled in 2009. Sources say the damage could be as much as 300,000 dollars. A spokesperson for Madame Tussauds has explained that the figure will be repaired as soon as possible.
Diddy meanwhile was in Charlotte this weekend for the NBA All-Star Game. No actual Diddy has been harmed. Can't stop. Won't stop.