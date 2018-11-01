Watch Travis Scott, SZA, And Chance The Rapper Perform During ‘Mac Miller: A Celebration Of Life’

Wednesday night in Los Angeles, some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B gathered to honor the work and memory of Mac Miller.

Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life was held at The Greek Theatre, and raised money for the newly created Mac Miller Circles Fund. The organization helps provide resources and opportunities to youth from underserved communities.

Among the performer were SZA, Chance the Rapper, Anderson .Paak, Miguel, John Mayer, and Travis Scott.

“We all know Mac is watching over us” said Travis Scott from the stage. “He gonna keep us safe through this world.”

“I just want everybody to stay strong. If you have a friend with you, just always tell them you love them. Always give your mom a kiss, always give your dad a hug. No matter if you’re mad at somebody, the next day just check on them, it don’t matter. Everybody is somebody.”

The full event was streamed live. You can see some highlights via TMZ below.