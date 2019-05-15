Watch BTS Thrill Fans on 'Good Morning America'

After a week of camping out in New York's Central Park, BTS arrived on Wednesday morning to greet rabid fans and perform two songs on Good Morning America.

Barely able to hear themselves over the crowd, the group talked about how excited they were to continue their sold out Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour this weekend at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, and thanked the ARMY for their unwavering support. Through the cold and the rain, fans have camped out in Central Park since last Wednesday, undeterred by police asking them to take down there tents and by the unusually awful weather.

"Thank you for waiting for days" smiled RM. "We appreciate your love. Thank you!"

Hosts Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts struggled to compete with the sheer volume of those packed inside the park, but managed to ask about the astonishing records they have set, and the meaning behind their hit, "Boy With Luv."

"It's about finding little joy in love" added RM. "Being curious about the little things, the details."

"But most importantly, it's like a fan letter, from BTS to ARMY. That's the most important thing."

BTS would perform "Boy With Luv", along with the 2016 standout "Fire", electrifying the crowd that waited so long to see them.

"Fire"

"Boy With Luv"

BTS will play two shows this weekend in New Jersey, before taking their World Tour to Brazil, then on to Europe. Last month the group told RADIO.COM that they wanted something, "bigger scale" with more "devices and details" for this set of shows. They've done just that, with critical acclaim for their massive stage design and performances. You can watch the full video below.